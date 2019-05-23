GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said Pendleton Street was closed at Memminger Street Thursday afternoon after a large tree limb fell on a car.
The driver was taken to the hospital.
Police said the road was closed with a detour in place as crews worked to clean up the debris and remove the car.
