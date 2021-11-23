GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - With the holidays quickly approaching, the Greenville Police Department are asking drivers to take precaution while completing their holiday shopping.
Starting Friday and continuing through Thanksgiving weekend, the police department said it will be monitoring key intersections along Woodruff Road for traffic concerns and maintaining high visibility.
Police encourage to use Parallel Parkway, which runs from Verdae Boulevard to Woodruff Industrial Lane, as an alternative to Woodruff Road. Parallel Parkway also intersects with Green Heron Road and Ketron Court, allowing access to major shopping destinations along Woodruff Road.
The Greenville Police Department is also asking drivers to be patient and follow the tips below to avoid unnecessary collisions and injuries this holiday season:
- Don’t block intersections
- Don’t drive aggressively
- Drive at a safe speed
- Plan your route before heading to your destination
- Don’t drive distracted
