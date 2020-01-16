GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police have released several photos of a man they say is a suspect in an armed robbery at the Kangaroo gas station at 429 Wade Hampton Boulevard.
The robbery happened on Jan. 13 around 2:35 a.m.
Police said the suspect was wearing two pairs of jeans: One light blue underneath a dark, possibly black pair. The man was also wearing a black leather jacket, a black beanie, and black or dark gray shoes with brown soles.
Police said the man was also armed with a silver and black handgun that he pulled from a satchel or some type book bag while behind the cashier’s counter.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
