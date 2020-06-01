GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said Monday that a total of 15 people were arrested during weekend protests downtown.
Four of those arrests were made on Saturday.
The suspects and charges are as follows:
Reynard Gregory- Unlawful weapon x 2 and Unlawful Carry of a firearm.
Kate Barber- Interfering With Police
Alexander Turner- Disorderly Conduct
Ashley Cole- Assault and Battery 3rd
According to police incident reports, Gregory, who is from Orangeburg, was openly carrying a pistol in a green holster under his arm. Police said Gregory also had brass knuckles in his pocket and a can of OC spray was also in his firearm holster. Police noted that Gregory does have a CWP but his firearm was not properly concealed.
Barber, from Simpsonville, is accused of grabbing and holding onto an officer after being warned not to touch officers in the middle of field force duties.
An incident reports states that Turner, from Mauldin, was arrested after an officer working in an undercover capacity observed the 20-year-old acting in a disorderly manner.
Police said Cole, from Simpsonville, is accused of throwing water on an officer during the protest.
SUNDAY ARRESTS
A spokesperson said that in addition to the 4 arrests made on Saturday, there were 11 arrests on Sunday and one person was also issued a citation.
Those suspects' names and charges have not yet been released.
Law enforcement said the rallies were peaceful and the commotion Sunday was caused by other parties not connected to the rally's organizers.
READ MORE: Day 2 of peaceful protests wraps up in Greenville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.