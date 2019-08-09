GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said officers are searching for a suspect after the Sonic on North Pleasantburg Drive was robbed at gunpoint Friday morning.
Police said the robbery happened just after 9:30 a.m.
The suspect had fled before officers arrived.
The manager told officers the suspect, a 6-foot male wearing a red shirt with long sleeves and black shorts, was talking to staff members when he pulled out a gun and demanded money.
The man took money from the safe and then ran off on foot. He was last seen heading south on Pleasantburg.
No one was hurt.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
