GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police officers set up crime scene tape at a building within an apartment complex Sunday, launching an investigation.
FOX Carolina was tipped to the scene at the Laurel Woods complex on Fairforest Way just before 4 p.m. We arrived to see six GPD cruisers and a Greenville County forensics truck on scene, with officers going into a unit taped off. A Greenville FD fire engine also arrived, but left shortly after.
FOX Carolina reached out to the public information officers (PIOs) for GPD, but did not receive any details by the end of the day. We will provide an update once we hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.