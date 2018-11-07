Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle driving around Haywood Mall on Tuesday night, believed, they say, to be canvassing vehicles.
When officers arrived on scene they say they were given conflicting information as to who owned the vehicle.
Deputies identified the occupants as , Nicholas Hawkins and Jay Brown.
Police say the registered owner of the vehicle, and Brown both had active warrants.
Officers say they asked the suspects if there was anything in the vehicle they should be aware of and said Hawkins replied, "nothing of concern."
When officers searched the vehicle, they said they found:
- A homemade machete
- lock picking tools
- A plastic tube and spoon with residue
- A .40 caliber bullet
- .22 cal short bullets
- Meth
- A cigarette lighter appearing to be a handgun
- 5 jewelry items in boxes
- 12 capped syringes
- 11 capped needles
- One uncapped needle
- 48 baggies
- Fake money
- A drivers license and credit card not connected to the arrested parties
Police say both were charged with possession of meth and intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
They were transported to the Greenville County Detention Center.
