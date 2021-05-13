GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville Police Department says they are responding to a fatal car collision on North Pleasantburg Drive at 385 that leaves one person dead.
According to Police, Pleasantburg will be blocked for a few hours for investigation.
We have crews on the scene. We will update this article when we know more.
