GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville police confirmed they are responding to a wreck near Henry's Smokehouse along Wade Hampton Blvd.
The cause of the wreck is not known at this time.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office says they were called to the scene but have since confirmed that the wreck is not fatal as of this writing.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Bomb squad safely detonates Civil War cannonball found in Maryland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.