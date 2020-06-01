GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said Monday that a total of 15 people were arrested during weekend protests downtown.
A spokespersonI can confirm that in addition to the 4 arrests made on Saturday, there were 11 arrests on Sunday and one person was also issued a citation.
Police said full reports, including names and charges, will be released on Tuesday.
Law enforcement said the rallies were peaceful and the commotion Sunday was caused by another party not connected to rally-goers.
READ MORE: Day 2 of peaceful protests wraps up in Greenville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.