Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, Greenville police say say two of their officers spotted a suspicious BMW off Wade Hampton Boulevard, and after running its tags, determined it was stolen out of North Carolina.
Officers tracked the driver of the vehicle to a nearby motel. When officers knocked on the door of the room, officers say they found 3 suspects, two men and one woman.
Officers say both men were armed and drug paraphernalia was also in plain view.
After searching the room and BMW, officers say they found a revolver, glass pipes, around 25 grams of methamphetamine, three grams of marijuana, $3,500, a tablet, and license plates.
The three subjects, along with a maintenance tech who the room was leased too, and officers say gave them a false name, were arrested and taken to the Greenville County Detention Center.
The two men in the motel room identified as, Lawrence Paunell and Quincy Mole were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of marijuana, unlawful carry of a pistol and distribution of methamphetamine. Mole was also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and trafficking methamphetamine 10 grams or more.
The woman in the room, identified as Anna Patterson was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of marijuana and distribution of methamphetamine.
The maintenance tech, Michael Gibson, was charged with giving a false name to police.
