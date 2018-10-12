GREENVILLE, S.C (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police said a man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead on September 14.
Greenville police said investigators found the deceased female off Dallas Road earlier in the day near the intersection with Tolbert Drive.
The coroner identified the woman as Shafeque Berry, 38, of Greenville. The coroner estimated she was killed between September 10 and September 11.
Dallas Road is adjacent to the Vinings at Laurel Creek apartment complex, where Berry lived.
She was reported missing on September 13 and last seen September 10.
On Friday, police announced Berry's live-in boyfriend was arrested and charged with murder.
Police said Kierre Laquen Smartt, 34 killed Berry on Sept. 11 and then dumped her body in a heavily wooded area about half a mile from the couple's shared apartment.
Smartt reported Berry missing at 10 a.m. on Sept. 11. He told investigators he had seen her when he went to bed, and when he woke up, she was gone.
Investigators said his story didn't add up.
“During the investigation, our detectives uncovered video recordings that we believe show Smartt left his apartment on the morning of September 11, drove onto Dallas Road, and returned approximately eight minutes later,” Captain Howie Thompson said in a news release. “Evidence collected at the crime scene indicates that Berry was carried from their apartment, and her body was placed at the location where it was found.”
Smartt is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.
