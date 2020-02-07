Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police with the City of Greenville have arrested a man and charged him with committing lewd acts with a child.
According to police, 31-year-old Joshua Kent Gillespie is accused of committing two separate acts with a 9-year-old child on January 27.
Police say Gillespie is facing two charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree.
Police say Gillespie has a prior conviction as a sex offender and is listed on the sex offender registry.
