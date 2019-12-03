Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Greenville say a man who went missing early Tuesday morning has been found safe.
According to police, 73-year-old Hector Valentine was last seen on Roper Mountain Road Extension around 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police say he was seen wearing a red shirt with gray pants, sandals and possibly a blanket.
At 9:30 a.m., police say Valentine was found following a three and half hour search.
