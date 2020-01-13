GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville Police Department said a man, who had been missing since December 15, was found safe.
Police saidCharles Andre Massey, 57, of Greenville was safely located over the weekend - weeks after he'd last been seen.
Massey was last seen near Congaree Road in Greenville wearing a navy-blue hoodie, black jeans, and white athletic sneakers.
