Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Greenville Police Department are on scene of a bank robbery that happened this morning on Pleasantburg Drive.
According to police, the suspect entered the Bank of America at 498 South Pleasantburg Drive around 9:36 a.m. with a gun demanding money.
We're told officers are on scene and investigating at this time. Police also have confirmed that the suspect is in custody.
Police have confirmed no one was injured during the incident.
We've reached out for more information and we have a crew on the way. We'll update as more information becomes available.
