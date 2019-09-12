GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police on Thursday announced the passing of Rocky, a beloved K-9 officer who retired earlier in 2019
Rocky served the community for more than seven years.
During his tenure, he assisted in countless arrests, drug detections, and money seizures.
Police said K-9 Rocky was also an incredibly popular attraction for kids of all ages at countless community events over the years.
"Above all, he was a loyal partner his handler, Officer Burdette, and became a beloved member of the Burdette family following retirement," police said on Facebook. "Rocky truly leaves behind a proud legacy with the GPD and our community."
