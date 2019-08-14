Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Overnight, officers with the Greenville Police Department were involved in a short pursuit after an officer spotted a stolen vehicle.
According to police, the officer was patrolling the area of South Pleasantburg Drive and Windmont Drive when he encountered the vehicle.
Officers say they tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled south bound on Pleasantburg for a short time, crashing into a curb near Augusta and South Pleasantburg.
Police say the driver fled the scene on foot and a perimeter was established, but officers were unable to locate the suspect.
According to police, the vehicle only sustained minor damage.
