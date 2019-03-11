GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police are asking people to be on the lookout for an 82-year-old man who wandered away from a care home Monday morning.
Police said Roy Whelchel was last seen at Southern Oaks Personal Care Home, located at 120 Roper Mountain Road Extension, around 7 a.m.
Police said Whelchel suffers from dementia but will answer to his name. He is 5’ 8” tall, weighs about 135 pounds, and was last seen wearing a red and gray plaid shirt, blue jeans, and camouflage slippers.
Whelchel left on foot and walks slowly, so police believe he may still be in the area.
Anyone who comes into contact with Mr. Whelchel should call 9-1-1 immediately, police said.
