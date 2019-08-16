Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Greenville are searching for a man they say is wanted for forging a check.
According to police, 56-year-old Randall Ray Deal was identified as a suspect after a victim came to police back in March with a forged check, telling investigators that the original one had yet to be deposited in the bank.
Police say that Deal is wanted on charges of forging a check for less than $10,000.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 864-271-5333 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
Police say your tip could lead to a cash reward.
More news: Santee Cooper approves $5 million loan for Laurens Electric Cooperative expansion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.