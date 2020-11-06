GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville Police Department says it is searching for a missing man, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
Police say they are looking for 49-year-old Tommie Lee James who was last seen on November 1 in the Villa Road area wearing a white, black and green striped shirt.
According to police, James is around five-feet, seven-inches tall weighing around 140 pounds. Police also say that James suffers from epilepsy and other mental heath conditions.
Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Greenville Police Department at (864) 271-5333.
