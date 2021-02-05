GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville police say that no charges are being filed after a suspect was identified for pointing a gun at a driver.
According to police, the suspect pointed a gun at a driver of a truck during a verbal dispute while waiting for a light to change at the I-85 exit to Woodruff Rd. GPD says the incident happened on January 30.
MORE NEWS: Actor Christopher Plummer dead at 91
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.