GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said they are searching for a suspect after a gun was fired inside a home on Jenkins Street on Tuesday afternoon.
Donald Porter, a spokesman for GPD, said it happened along the 700 block of Jenkins Street just after noon.
Porter said officers established a perimeter and began searching for the suspect.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Porter said no injuries were reported and there is no known threat to the public.
