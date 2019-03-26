GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police on Tuesday asked for help tracking down a 16-year-old girl who has not been seen since Sunday evening.
Police said Tuesday that Diamond Benson has not been seen since leaving her shift Sunday at Church’s Chicken on South Pleasantburg Drive.
Diamond was last seen with an older male.
She is 5’3” and weighs 185 pounds.
Police released a photo Diamond’s mother snapped when she dropped the teen off at work on Sunday showing the outfit Diamond was last seen wearing.
Anyone with information should call police at 864-271-5333.
