Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Later this month, the Greenville Police Department will be opening positions for new police officers.
The application period will run between January 20 and January 31.
Applicants will need to provide 10 years of previous employment and residences, three professional references and two personal references.
Once the application period begins on January 20, interested parties can click here and search for "police".
Applicants are advised to apply under the advertisement "Police Officer - 2020".
