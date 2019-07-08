GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police say a 29-year-old woman stole another woman's car, threw a live snake at the victim in a bizarre carjacking before crashing the SUV through barricades set up downtown Friday night.
THE SCENE
According to GPD, officers were alerted to a suspected carjacking around 8:25 p.m.
The female driver was trying to evade officers, but was stopped on Falls Street; the driver then drove the car through the barricades on S. Main Street near Hall's Chophouse. The barriers were being set up for a city event.
Later in the evening, GPD provided more context to what happened. Police say the suspect assaulted the woman on Claredon Court, throwing sticks and even a live snake before hitting the victim with her fist.
The suspect then stole the keys and the silver Honda CR-V.
A short time later, GPD officers say they were working the road closure on Falls Park Drive and Main Street when they saw the CR-V recklessly crash through the water barricades and into the Liberty Bridge Jump Off-site, damaging equipment.
A GPD officer tried to stop the suspect.
However, the suspect kept driving onto Broad Street and then onto Spring Street.
She hit another moving car occupied by a mother and daughter.
Right after that, GPD says the suspect jumped out of the CR-V and ran on foot.
The officer was able to catch up to her quickly, but she resisted arrest.
Police identified the suspect, Hilmary Moreno-Berrios of Greenville, and took her into custody.
She complained of an injured shoulder, so officers transported her to an area medical facility for treatment. Moreno-Berrios remained under a doctor’s care for psychiatric testing and evaluation through the weekend.
CHARGES FILED
This morning, Moreno-Berrios was released from medical care, and GPD officers served her with two arrest warrants for 1) Carjacking; and 2) Malicious Damage to Personal Property.
The Malicious Damage warrant stems from the destruction of equipment and other property contained within the Liberty Bridge Jump-Off event site, which is estimated to be approximately $17,225.
Additionally, Moreno-Berrios has been issued five traffic citations for: 1) Hit and Run; 2) Failure to Stop for Blue Lights; 3) Resisting Arrest; 4) Driving on a Closed Street; and 5) Reckless Driving.
Moreno-Berrios was arraigned this morning and remains at the Greenville County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.
BUT WHAT ABOUT THE SNAKE?
Police say the snake was alive and identified as non-venomous, GPD officers released it into the woods adjacent to the apartment complex. The snake will not face any charges.
