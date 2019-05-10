GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police on Thursday announced charges have been filed in the case of an Army veteran who took his own life after falling victim to a blackmail scheme orchestrated by SC prison inmates.
Chief Ken Miller said Jared Raymond Johns took his own September 11, 2018.
“As a veteran myself it saddens me,” Miller said of the case and the high number of veteran suicides.
“On the afternoon of Sept. 11 of last year, Jared’s brother returned home to their apartment and found Jared had shot and killed himself,” Miller said.
Johns left a message on a dry erase board in the apartment which read, “I’m sorry. I messed up. This is not what I wanted. Tell my sons that I was a good man,” according to the police chief.
Johns family found text messages on his cell phone which led to questions that prompted a law enforcement investigation.
Detectives found that in the days before Johns’ death he had been communicating with a person he thought was a young woman and people claiming to be her parents.
The people claiming to be the parents accused Jared of having inappropriate communication with the young woman, who they claimed was actually an underage girl, and requested several hundred dollars to avoid going to police.
Police said a multi-agency investigation revealed this was part of a dating app sextortion scam ran by inmates in a SC prison.
Miller said two inmates in Lee Correctional, John William Dobbins Jr. and Carl Richard Smith Jr., operated the sextortion scam using contraband smart phones to pose as young, attractive women. The scam typically escalated to involve the exchange of scantily clad or nude photos. Once the photo exchange occurred, the victims would be contacted by someone pretending to be parents of the girl.
Miller said Friday they had filed charges against Dobbins and Smith.
Solicitor Walt Wilkins said both men had been charged with extortion.
Smith was convicted in 2015 in Greenville County and sentenced to 15 yearsfor assault and battery high and aggravated. Dobbins was convicted in 2013 in Laurens County and sentenced to 25 years for his third meth offense, Wilkins said.
Investigators learned Dobbins and Smith were specifically targeting active military and veterans in the scam, but investigators do not know why these groups were targets.
RELATED - US Attorney: 5 inmates, 10 others charged in S.C. prison "sextortion" ring targeting military service members
