GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Windows and glass doors busted in, it's what at least six businesses in a small stretch along Augusta St. walked into last week.
"It's shaken up all of my employees a little bit and it just kind of feels like somebody invaded your privacy,” said Sandy Burn.
She’s the owner of the Palmetto Olive oil Company. She said one of her managers came in to find cash missing from the registers and office and their back door completely shattered.
"Businesses the size of the ones they broke into, even having to replace doors and stuff like that is a financial burden,” Burn said. “Mostly we just feel like somebody invaded our space."
To her it makes little sense. Her company sells olive oil, her neighboring business is a Roots, a nursery. Among the others hit, The Donut Experiment, Pure Barre and Labels Designer Consignments.
In her words, places with little cash flow.
"Since we have really nothing and neither did the other businesses that's really good to resale it wasn't like they could steal anything to go out and make more money by selling it so it was just kind of an odd,” she said. “We've been there for eight years and this is the first time we've had anything like this happen."
Surveillance pictures were taken along with some video that hasn't been released yet and police said they have reason to believe this one suspect could have possibly hit in other places.
"Our detectives have a very good relationship with other detectives in law enforcement and we compared similar patterns, maybe descriptions of our suspect and see if they are looking for someone who fits that description as well,” said Donnie Porter.
The businesses impacted are slowly getting back to normal, but they will keep their eyes peeled saying the recent events still seem a bit off.
"Like police told us, it's usually a liquor store or a gas station, some place that does more cash business or has something that they want,” Burn said.
