GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police announced the capture and arrest of 29-year-old Michael Marquies General after police say he sparked a manhunt Tuesday morning.
The investigation began when officers responded to a domestic assault off West Circle Avenue.
The victim and the suspect left the scene in a vehicle, which police said later crashed near Oakland Drive and Keith Drive. Police then initiated a manhunt to locate General.
General was captured around 11:15 a.m. and was transported to the Greenville County Detention Center according to officers.
The extent of the female victim’s injuries are unknown.
