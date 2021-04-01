GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department announced they will hold a news conference on Thursday to announce arrests that have been made in a cold case homicide.
Chief Howie Thompson will be joined by detectives and officers involved in the case, as well as members of the department’s cold case review team to make the announcement.
Police said they will disclose all of the case details during the news conference, which will take place at 3 p.m.
Look for live coverage from FOX Carolina on FOXCarolina.com the FOX Carolina News app and the FOX Carolina News Facebook page.
MORE NEWS - Man accused of trying to break INTO an Upstate prison to bring contraband to prisoners, SCDC says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.