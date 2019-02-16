GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- Greenville Police are responding to a scene along Stone Avenue in downtown Greenville, Saturday afternoon.
Greenville Police confirmed a tractor trailer hit a pole along Stone Avenue.
The pole is unstable, so police had to block off the road, so they may secure the scene. The road is currently blocked from North Main to Elizabeth Street.
The scene is still active. Police say the tractor trailer left the scene, and has not been located at this time.
Details are limited at this time, but stay with FOX Carolina as we receive updates.
