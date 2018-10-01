GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police are asking people to take their keys with them when they leave their cars and be sure to lock the doors.
Police said they have investigated a163 auto theft cases so far in 2018.
In 41 of those cases, the vehicles were left unlocked. Keys were left inside the vehicles in 32 cases, and 16 cases involved vehicles that were left running and unattended.
“We're asking you, the general public, to team up with us in fighting auto thefts. When you walk away from your vehicle, turn it off, lock it and take the keys with you,” police posted on Facebook Monday.
