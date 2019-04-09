GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville Police Department is taking to social media to warn of a scam involving downtown Parking Services.
According to police, people have been receiving phone calls from an out of state number that tells them they have a parking citation. The call goes on, providing options to pay the fine over the phone.
Police say Parking Services does NOT call for citations. If they were to call, it would be from a local number.
Anyone curious about possible citations, can visit the Parking Services website and search their license plate. One can also call their office at (864) 467-4900.
