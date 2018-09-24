The Greenville Police Department on Monday posted a warning about a phone scam in which the scam artists pose as Greenville County Deputies.
Police said one victim received a call from a person claiming to be "Sgt. Long with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office" who advised that an arrest warrant had been signed for the victim. The caller alleged that the victim had receives a notice to appear for jury duty in August and the victim never showed up.
The caller told the victim he could avoid arrest by going through a verification process that involved obtaining three money cards for $150 each and then once those cards were verified, the victim could go to County Square to file the appropriate paperwork saying he had not received the jury duty letter and would receive a refund. The caller also used the victim's full name, date of birth, and address in an attempt to convince him that there was a real warrant.
“This person did get a contact number to call the person back, hung up, and called the REAL Greenville County Sheriff's Office, who confirmed that this was a scam.” Police stated in a Facebook post about the case. “The Sheriff's Office called the number back and found that the caller answered the phone as if he worked for GCSO, but as soon as the real deputy identified himself the scammers hung up on him.”
Police said people should be aware that personal information is often stolen from other places (mail, business databases, etc.) and used by scammers to try and convince potential victims of their legitimacy.
“Most importantly, remember to never give your personal information, credit card information, money, or prepaid card payments to anyone who calls you on the phone,” Police advised. “If it sounds like a legitimate call, ask for a call-back number, hang up, and then Google the number to the agency and call the agency yourself to verify the information.”
