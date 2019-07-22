GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Credit card clones are on full attack across Greenville. Police said they've seen an uptick in the crime as technology continues to make it easier.
Police are looking for one woman suspected of cloning a card at a local grocery store. They said she then withdrew hundreds of dollars from an ATM.
Detectives said she's not the only one and the suspects can be difficult to track down.
Police said to check your bank accounts daily to know when you need to react.
They also recommend getting alerts sent to your phone.
