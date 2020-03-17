GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The city of Greenville is postponing all city-permitted events through May 10 and closing all playgrounds due to coronavirus concerns.
Per the city’s website, due to the latest guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to stop all gatherings of 50 or more people, and a White House advisory to avoid groups of more than ten people, all permitted events scheduled through May 10 will be postponed. The city vowed to work with event organizers in finding alternative date options. An updated listing of events will be live on gvilleevents.com later this week.
All city playgrounds and outdoor fitness stations are also closed until further notice. The city said playground equipment is a “high touch” and “close contact” area. This equipment cannot be cleaned often enough to prevent the spread of germs or the COVID-19 virus.
Additionally, public meetings have been canceled, the Greenville Zoo is closed, and access to public buildings is restricted.
Greenville County is also postponing all Council meetings, committee meetings, and public hearings. They will be made up at a later date, per a county spokesman.
MORE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.