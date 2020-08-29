GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Days after a police shooting in Wisconsin left a man paralyzed from the waist down, protesters hundreds of miles away in Greenville, South Carolina took to the downtown streets to demand justice.
Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot seven times in the back on August 23 during an incident involving police in the Wisconsin town of Kenosha. Blake remains hospitalized, but the shooting has sparked a fresh wave of protests across the United States. In Greenville, demonstrators began the night around 5 p.m. at Falls Park, listening to activists speak about police brutality and systemic injustice.
Then the marches began through the downtown area, first stopping in front of the Clement F. Haynsworth Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on E. Washington Street. The group then marched on again, chanting and demanding accountability.
The protest ended back where it started around 8 p.m., with concluding speeches from local organizers.
Thus far, no violence has been reported as a result of the action. Demonstrators did take up part of the streets during the marches.
(1) comment
They should be demanding the Democrats stop being the hate filled racist liberal bigots they are.
