GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) For several days, when Zachary Griffin has time, he makes sure he sits in front of Tanner’s Big Orange off South Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville.
“We just want our rights, we want to be treated as equal,” Griffin said.
He and others are boycotting the diner after the owner made racist comments.
“I ate here a few times with a friend of mine who really turned me onto Tanners, so now I’m just really turned off by it,” Griffin said.
Protesters across the county took to the streets after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Despite the coronavirus, many marched in the Upstate too.
“I feel like this is a bigger purpose because racism been killing for the longest, Corona just came around,” Griffin said.
Now, Greenville County Councilman Ennis Fant wants them to get tested for COVID-19.
“The protests have to go on and we just encourage people to do it safely,” Fant said.
He says there’s free COVID-19 testing for protesters and the public at the Greenville Convention Center.
“We certainly don’t want people who are asymptomatic going home spreading it to seniors, children, anybody,” Fant said.
He says this is a critical time, therefore the mission is necessary.
“Unfortunately we’re in the midst of a pandemic. So, we’re just encouraging everybody to wear your masks, wear your gloves, try spacing out as much as possible,” Fant said
Griffin says he’ll make time to take get a test after he takes a seat for awhile in front of Tanner’s Big Orange.
