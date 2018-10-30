GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Just trying to find the words is hard, but Rabbi Mathew Marko says even though it's tough, he has to say something.
"We can stop diluting ourselves to say things are so wonderful and so great and realize we have a lot more work to do," Marko said.
Investigators arrested Robert Bowers, the man accused of shooting 11 people to death at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.
"As someone just put it, an attack on religiosity," Marko said."It was not an attack on religion, it was an attack on Jews. He went to kill Jews.He screamed out 'Jews must die.'"
Marko heads Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Greenville.
"We are a nation of others. We are a nation of immigrants. we are a nation of diversity," he said."The cry that we're a white Christian nation is just not true.I truly believe this type of overt hatred has been legitimized in our government. It's been embolden."
Investigators say Bowers used an AR-15 to shoot and kill worshipers and Rabbi Marko says access to military-grade guns exacerbate the problem.
Dr. Jason Hansen agrees there are many factors and history is one of them.
"There were debates about Jews and Jews' roles in the United States and also the European Society that became intensely political," Hansen said.
He's an associate history professor at Furman University and says Anti-Semitism dates back 2000 years.
We've really had a long history of debates in the country about the meaning of being American," Hansen said.
He says it often relates to politics, but is conflated with real issues in the country.
"There's often sort of .. that creates various codes if you will that people activate," he said."Part of politics is mobilizing people and anger and fear have always been powerful motivators."
Rabbi Marko says the hateful rhetoric must stop.
