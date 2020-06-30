GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) HTI, a Greenville-based recruiting company, will be holding a drive-thru job fair this Wednesday.
The company says they wanted to get creative to fill the gap between employers and applicants during the coronavirus pandemic, thus the idea behind a drive-thru event.
"For HTI, it was important to find a safe way to help connect people to jobs as employers are reopening and looking for employees again," the company said in a press release. "The drive-thru job fair will allow people to be interviewed without leaving their cars to ensure social distancing in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak."
HTI is looking to fill over 400 manufacturing positions for clients in Anderson, Spartanburg, Greenville, and Oconee counties.
Positions looking to be filled include:
- Assemblers
- Machine operators
- Material handlers
- Quality inspectors
Entry level and experiences jobs are available with many of HTI's Upstate clients, including Plastic Omnium, ZF, BorgWarner, Electrolux, Draexlmier, SMP and Michelin.
Starting pay rates range from $11-$17 an hour depending on the position. All shifts are available.
“We are excited to utilize the drive-thru job fair as a safe and creative way for people in the Upstate to explore new job opportunities and apply on the spot – all while staying in their car,” said Herb Dew, CEO of HTI. “This is an opportunity for individuals whose job stability may have been impacted by this pandemic to apply with top Upstate employers that are looking to fill jobs now. We hope to see a large turnout and meet people that are looking ahead and embracing the opportunity to find new jobs while there are openings available in the Upstate.”
The event will take place on Wednesday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Parking Lot C at Greenville Technical College.
Applicants are encouraged to bring a mask, however the company will be providing them at the job fair.
Applications will also be accepted online.
