Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, Principal Jason Warren with Greenville High Academy announced that head football coach David Crane had officially tendered his resignation.
Warren said both he and Steve Scolamiero, the school's athletic director, were grateful to Coach Crane's time at the school and wished him nothing but success in his return home to Seneca High.
Warren said:
“In the last 5 years David has led our football program to one of the top 3 seasons in school history and is leaving us with an incredibly talented group of players and a program that is in excellent condition.”
The school says the search for the next head coach of the Red Raiders will begin immediately.
