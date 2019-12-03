GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville on Tuesday released its list of Holiday Happenings. Officials said the lineup of holiday activities and events will transform downtown into a festive destination for shopping and dining this December.
Below is the list of events and details provided by the city:
Night of Lights
- Friday, December 6
- 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Main Street, from Court Street to Broad Street
The event will feature the official Christmas tree lighting, food trucks and vendors, live holiday music and a special visit from Santa Claus. The official tree lighting will take place at 6:30 p.m. in front of M. Judson Booksellers (130 S Main Street). Plaza lights that have been festively decorated for the holiday season will also be turned on. Attendees are invited to stop by United Community Bank Ice on Main for a special glow skate.
Window Display Contest
Beginning December 6, downtown merchants will transform Main Street into a holiday wonderland. The public can vote for their favorite merchant display from December 9 through December 19 by visiting the City’s Facebook page at City of Greenville Facebook. Contest winners will be announced on December 20.
Greenville Poinsettia Christmas Parade
- Saturday, December 7
- 6 p.m.
- Main Street, from Augusta Street to North Street
Longtime City of Greenville Economic Development Director Nancy Whitworth, who will retire in January after 40 years of service to the Greenville community, is this year’s grand marshal. Whitworth will lead 75 musical marching units, elaborately decorated floats and Santa Claus. The parade is free to the public and spectators will find ample places to view the parade, with prime seating located from the Main Street Bridge south toward Falls Park.
Holiday Entertainment
Caroling groups will stroll along Main Street singing holiday favorites December 14 & 15 and December 21 & 22.
TD Saturday Market – Holiday Edition
- Saturday, December 14
- 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Main Street at Court Street
The TD Saturday Market returns for a special holiday edition featuring over 50 different vendors. Market-goers can enjoy shopping for seasonal produce, festive handmade crafts, holiday baskets and more. The event will also offer food options from Table 301, Coffee Underground and Papi’s Tacos and feature a special holiday performance by local musician Brooks Dixon.
Parking Promotions
Greenville is offering the following holiday parking promotions:
- December 14 & 15 – Free parking at the Broad Street Garage, Richardson Street Garage and West Washington Street Deck.
- December 21 & 22 – Free parking at the Broad Street Garage, Richardson Street Garage and West Washington Street Deck.
- December 24 & 25 – Free parking at all City parking facilities.
- January 1 – Free parking at all City parking facilities.
A list of city parking locations is available at parking.greenvillesc.gov.
A complete entertainment schedule and list of all special events happening in Greenville is available at gvilleevents.com/holidayhappenings.
