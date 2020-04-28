GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Day two of clean up continued for some residents in Greenville County. Saturday’s EF-2 tornado left some with a major mess on their hands - financially and structurally.
FOX Carolina’s Jarvis Robertson spent another day on Burgundy Drive and Woodfern Circle, he reports that you can see the difference of just 24 hours. But a lot is still needed to get things back to normal.
Sounds of chainsaws, heavy machinery, snapping wood fills the air in this reality - devastation.
Monday, one small group from, Fellowship Greenville, church gave back by helping out a loved one.
“It brought me down to tears,” said Carolyn Williams.
A tree fell in her yard. Fortunately, there was no damage to her home. However, she needed help cleaning up.
The small group was all smiles as they carried out the mission of hard work, which is a reflection of their faith.
“And when we heard that insurance wasn’t going to cover the clean up of her property — we knew that we had to step up and do what we know Jesus would have us do. And that’s help others and love others,” said Shelli Wilburn, a member of the church.
“Their generosity just overwhelms me, and God’s Grace overwhelms me too,” said Williams.
We did reach out to Greenville County Council to see if financial assistance would be given to those affected. Officials say those who need should request assistance from FEMA based on the recovery programs that could be offered.
