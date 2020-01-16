GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville residents are voicing their concerns about the county square development plan. They are urging the city to consider making *more affordable housing options as part of the plan. It's a $1 billion deal.

City officials held the second of two public listening sessions.

People were able to write out their concerns, but some choose to hold up bigger posters outside the meeting to make their message loud and clear for those in charge of planning this project.

Affordability of the housing options, speed of the project approval process and traffic are some of the concerns that people brought to the table and to the streets Thursday night.

The City of Greenville is assuring residents that they hear their concerns.

Wil Brasington, the district 4 city councilman, says "the one thing that the city of Greenville would like to make clear is that affordable housing is a top priority for the city. We have already made great strides."

The Director of the Malcolm X Center for Human Rights thinks that the money could be spent in other areas of the city to accomplish the same goal.

Efia Nwangaza, Malcolm X Center for Human Rights, says "it is a disgrace. One- that the city of Greenville would take 60 acres and spend up to $73 million to create a park when people are sleeping on benches on Main Street."

The city says in the last two public input sessions, residents brought forward concerns that will be taken into consideration before they move forward with the proposed redevelopment and rezoning for the project.

Brasington says, "with communication, with dialogue comes greater understanding, but also enlightenment about what the city of Greenville is doing for its citizens and what they can expect to see as development occurs in their hometown."

Some residents hope they place the money in existing communities before creating news ones.

"There is something criminally and pathologically wrong with those priorities.Use those funds to convert the mills them selves. Woodside Mill , Poe Mill, and to make those into housing for low income people," says Nwangaza.