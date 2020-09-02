GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Flat Rock Grill on North Pleasantburg Drive will be closed for seven days due to COVID-19 tracing, according to the restaurant's website.
The independently-owned restaurant is located in the Cherrydale Shopping Center.
The message was seen on the website Wednesday after FOX Carolina viewers said the restaurant was not open.
MORE NEWS Prisma Health reports a decline in their number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.