GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville restaurant announced on Monday that they are closing up for good -citing declining sales amid the pandemic.
El Thrifty posted about the closure on Instagram Monday.
The post read:
Dear Greenville,
Due to unprecedented situations that have drastically decreased our sales, we are permanently closing our doors. We thank you for all the support and business over these past years and wish you the best. If you have any questions please contact us at info@elthrifty.com
We want to thank the countless local vendors who we have partnered with and supported throughout the past two years. Most people do not understand how much restaurants spend to support these vendors.
Sincerely
-El Thrifty ownership
The restaurant was located on Delano Drive.
There is a second El Thrifty location in Charlotte.
