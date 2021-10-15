Adams Bistro (1)

Car crashes into Adams Bistro in Greenville (FOX Carolina, October 15, 2021)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Adams Bistro in Greenville closed early on Friday night after a vehicle accidently crashed through the window. 

The owner told us despite the damages, they plan to be back open tomorrow. Greenville County dispatch said no one was seriously injured during the incident. 

