Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday, May 15, Roost Restaurant located on Main Street in downtown Greenville will be reopening, and it's parent company Auro Hotels says it will be donating a portion of it profits to an Upstate organization.
Auro Hotels says a portion of the restaurants profits for the month of May will benefit Greenville Loaves and Fishes, a food based organization serving the Greenville Community since 1991.
Roost will reopen on Friday at 11:30 a.m. and will feature local Greenville breweries each day with $3 draft specials.
“We've always been a supporter of our local farmers and brewers with our soil to city concept. We feel this is a great way to support them as they have been great partners over the years” said Dan Wooley, General Manager Roost.
In addition, Roost will be offering 25% off to all healthcare workers and first responders through the end of May as a "Thank you" for those serving on the front lines during this time.
