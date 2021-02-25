Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - A struggling Greenville restaurant is asking for the community's love and support to keep their doors open during the pandemic.
Luna Rosa Gelato Cafe posted about their struggle Wednesday evening on their Facebook page.
The owners wrote in their post, "After 13 years, it is with heavy, humble hearts to tell you that we are threatened with losing our Greenville home, in spite of doing everything in our power to meet the rent and make our way towards the light at the end of the tunnel."
The post stated that when the pandemic began, their rent cost $10,432 a month with a three percent increase in January of 2021 raising it to $10,745.
Without some government assistance including PPP grants and non-forgivable loans, the owners of Luna Rosa Gelato Cafe say they would have closed their doors months ago.
Now, the owners of the restaurant say the light at the end of the tunnel is the spring and summer months ahead, and they are asking for the community's help to make it there.
"It's not lost on us that every person continuing to come eat meals with us or enjoy a scoop of gelato is doing so with a heavy heart and a strained budget."
Luna Rosa is asking anyone with the ability to support them to donate to a GoFundMe they've started. All donations will go to pay rent. The owners say it is their belief that with that burden assisted they can take care of all other operating expenses.
"If you aren't comfortable simply donating, come enjoy a meal with us. We'd love to serve you. We are so close to the beginning of Luna Rosa’s season… to lose it now after all we have endured is simply heartbreaking."
More news: Mild today before chilly rain Friday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.