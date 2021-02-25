Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville restaurant owner is expected to testify before Congress today on the effects a potential federal minimum wage hike could have on small business owners.
Carl Sobocinski, founder and President of Table 301 Restaurant Group, was invited by Senator Lindsey Graham to testify on Thursday before the Senate Budget Committee.
Graham, who is the top ranking republican on the committee, invited several witnesses to discuss the negative impacts for workers, jobs and small businesses, he believes will be caused by the democrats' push to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.
Sobocinski was chosen by Graham for his experience working in and owning several restaurants. His testimony is expected to focus on why a one-size-fits-all solution to the federal minimum wage would hurt local businesses and workers, rather than help them.
Also invited to testify before the committee today is Dr. Douglas Holtz-Eakin, President, American Action Forum and Jacob L. Vigdor, Professor of Policy & Governance at the University of Washington.
Dr. Holtz-Eakin was Director of the Congressional Budget Office under President George W. Bush. Graham's office says he is expected to testify to his findings on the interaction between to social safety net and labor market with a focus on the impacts of raising the federal minimum wage.
Vigdor will present his findings to the committee following a five-year study that examined the economic impacts in Seattle following an ordinance that raised the city's minimum wage to $15 an hour, the adjusted for inflation once it hit the $15 mark.
The hearing is set to begin Thursday morning at 10:15 a.m.
